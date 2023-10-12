Stars vs. Blues: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 12
Thursday will feature an expected lopsided NHL outing between the home favorite Dallas Stars (0-0-0, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0, +180 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSMW.
Stars vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSMW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Blues Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Blues Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-225
|+180
|6.5
Stars vs. Blues Betting Trends
- Dallas is yet to play with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
- St. Louis has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +180.
