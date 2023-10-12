On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW will show this Stars versus Blues game.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars put up last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 256 power-play chances).

The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25.00% power-play conversion rate.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60.1% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.4% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues allowed 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

The Blues had 46 power-play goals (22nd in NHL) on 238 chances.

The Blues scored on 19.33% of their power plays, No. 22 in the league.

Blues Key Players