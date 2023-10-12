SMU vs. East Carolina Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, October 12
In the game between the SMU Mustangs and East Carolina Pirates on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Mustangs to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
SMU vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Under (49.5)
|SMU 30, East Carolina 18
Week 7 Predictions
SMU Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 80.0%.
- The Mustangs have one win against the spread this season.
- SMU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
- The Mustangs have yet to hit the over this year.
- The total for this game is 49.5, 13.1 points fewer than the average total in SMU games thus far this season.
East Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 24.4% chance to win.
- The Pirates is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season, East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The average point total for the East Carolina this season is one point lower than this game's over/under.
Mustangs vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SMU
|33.8
|18.4
|47
|10
|14
|31
|East Carolina
|21
|25.6
|28.5
|15.5
|16
|32.3
