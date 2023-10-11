After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

  • Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%) Brantley has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (35.3%).
  • He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Brantley has an RBI in four of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Twins

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.318 AVG .250
.348 OBP .265
.455 SLG .406
1 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 5
0/1 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Ryan (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 4.51 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 197 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.