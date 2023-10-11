The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros up 2-1.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.

Pena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.

Pena has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 152 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.3% of those games.

Looking at the 152 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (6.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (7.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 63 times this season (41.4%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

