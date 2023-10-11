The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros meet in Game 4 of the ALDS, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Target Field. The Astros are up 2-1 and would clinch with a victory.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) for the Twins and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

The Astros will send Urquidy (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Urquidy is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Urquidy will try to record his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.9 innings per appearance.

He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Jose Urquidy vs. Twins

He will take the mound against a Twins team that is batting .243 as a unit (21st in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .428 (seventh in the league) with 233 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Urquidy has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Twins this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .304 batting average over one appearance.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (11-10) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, a 5.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.169 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Joe Ryan vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 1441 hits, third in baseball, with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Astros to go 7-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI in 10 innings this season.

