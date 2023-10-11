Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 at Target Field. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Astros.

The Twins are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+105). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs Jose Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 69 (60.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 59-41 (59%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those games.

This year, the Astros have won 14 of 24 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +300 2nd 1st

