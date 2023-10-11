Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) against the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).
Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FS1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Astros have won in 25, or 64.1%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Houston has a win-loss record of 14-10 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).
- The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson
|October 7
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober
|October 8
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
|October 10
|@ Twins
|W 9-1
|Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
|October 11
|@ Twins
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
