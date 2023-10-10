Jeremy Pena vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.
- Pena has had a hit in 100 of 151 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 43 times (28.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37 games this year (24.5%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 62 times this season (41.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (8-8) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.