On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

In 103 of 163 games this year (63.2%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven home a run in 62 games this season (38%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored at least once 81 times this season (49.7%), including 22 games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings