For their matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, October 9 at 8:15 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) have eight players on the injury report.

The Raiders head into this matchup after a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game.

The Packers are coming off of a loss to the Detroit Lions by the score of 34-20.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Knee Full Participation In Practice David Long Jr. CB Ankle Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Davante Adams WR Shoulder Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Zach Tom OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Groin Did Not Participate In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Rudy Ford S Oblique Questionable Eric Stokes CB Foot Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Full Participation In Practice Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Raiders or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders Season Insights

While the Raiders rank 16th in total defense with 337 yards allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (281.8 yards per game).

The Raiders rank third-worst in scoring offense (15.5 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 25.3 points allowed per contest.

The Raiders are averaging 216.5 passing yards per game offensively this season (14th in NFL), and they are surrendering 202.8 passing yards per game (12th) on defense.

Las Vegas has been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking worst with 65.3 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders are ranked 25th in the NFL (134.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have the second-worst turnover margin in the league at -9, forcing one turnover (32nd in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (28th in NFL).

Packers Season Insights

The Packers' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, registering 280.8 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 352.5 total yards ceded per contest.

The Packers are generating 25 points per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Packers are compiling 206.3 passing yards per game on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 197.3 passing yards per game (10th-ranked) on defense.

Green Bay has plenty of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (74.5) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (155.3).

With four forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and three turnovers committed (fifth in NFL) this season, the Packers rank 14th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +1.

Raiders vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)

Raiders (-1.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)

Raiders (-130), Packers (+110) Total: 45.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.