How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, October 9
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The outings in a Monday NCAA Men's Soccer slate that shouldn't be missed include Stanford squaring off against Santa Clara.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Santa Clara vs Stanford
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.