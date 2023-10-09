The Los Angeles Dodgers are at home for Game 2 of the NLDS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (11-4) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1 in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 22 games this season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Miller has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Bobby Miller vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in two games, and they have gone 11-for-46 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over 12 innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Gallen is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gallen is seeking his 26th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.

He has had eight appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 1424 total hits and second in MLB action with 906 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and are second in all of MLB with 249 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Gallen has pitched 10 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 15 hits while striking out 10.

