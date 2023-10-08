The New England Patriots (1-3) host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

As the Patriots ready for this matchup against the Saints, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Saints vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 1 39 -110 -110

Saints vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have not played a game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 39 points.

New Orleans' games this year have had a 40.9-point total on average, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have not covered the spread yet this season (0-3-1).

The Saints have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -110 odds on them winning this game.

New England Patriots

The average point total in New England's contests this year is 42.3, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread one time this season (1-3-0).

The Patriots have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.

New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Patriots vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Patriots 13.8 30 24.3 21 42.3 3 4 Saints 15.5 25 19.0 9 40.9 0 4

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 41.3 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.0 22.5 21.5 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-2-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 45.3 39.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 24.0 22.0 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

