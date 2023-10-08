With the New Orleans Saints (2-2) and the New England Patriots (1-3) squaring off on October 8 at Gillette Stadium, Derek Carr and Mac Jones will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Saints vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Derek Carr vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Derek Carr 2023 Stats Mac Jones 4 Games Played 4 64.5% Completion % 63.7% 763 (190.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 898 (224.5) 2 Touchdowns 5 2 Interceptions 4 1 (0.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 60 (15.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patriots Defensive Stats

This year, the Patriots' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 24.3 points allowed per game and 10th with 297.0 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England's D has looked good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 784 total passing yards allowed (196.0 per game).

Against the run, the Patriots' D has been firing on all cylinders, with 404 rushing yards allowed this year (10th-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, New England is 12th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 34.6%. It is 13th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 50.0%.

Saints Defensive Stats

