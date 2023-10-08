Derek Carr was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Carr's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Carr has thrown for 763 yards (190.8 per game) and two touchdowns, with two picks. He has completed 64.5% of his passes (80-for-124), and has eight carries for one yard.

Derek Carr Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Saints vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Carr 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 80 124 64.5% 763 2 2 6.2 8 1 0

Carr Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0

