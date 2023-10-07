The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) are 10-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

South Alabama is averaging 380.0 yards per game on offense this year (79th in the FBS), and is allowing 357.6 yards per game (57th) on defense. UL Monroe is accumulating 21.0 points per contest on offense this season (108th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.8 points per contest (91st-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -10 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Looking to place a bet on UL Monroe vs. South Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 6 Sun Belt Betting Trends

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Warhawks have been an underdog by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

In UL Monroe's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

UL Monroe has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, UL Monroe has been at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on UL Monroe to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright leads UL Monroe with 433 yards on 34-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 143 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 258 yards, or 64.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has rushed for 247 yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 234 receiving yards on 23 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has put together a 136-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 15 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 68 reciving yards (17.0 ypg) this season.

James Smith has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and six tackles.

UL Monroe's leading tackler, Michael Batton, has 28 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

A.J. Watts has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 10 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.