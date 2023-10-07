UL Monroe vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-12.5)
|50.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|51.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Warhawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- South Alabama has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
