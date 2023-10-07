In the matchup between the UL Monroe Warhawks and South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Warhawks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+10) Over (50.5) UL Monroe 29, South Alabama 25

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

UL Monroe has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 10 points or more this season.

Out of Warhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for UL Monroe games this season is 0.2 fewer points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars an 80.0% chance to win.

The Jaguars have posted one win against the spread this year.

South Alabama has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites (0-2).

This season, three of the Jaguars' five games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 0.2 fewer than the average total in this season's South Alabama contests.

Warhawks vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 27.6 25.2 32.5 25.5 24.3 25 UL Monroe 21 28.8 27 22.7 3 47

