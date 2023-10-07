Based on our computer projection model, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will defeat the McNeese Cowboys when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Texas A&M-Commerce (-0.4) 55.9 Texas A&M-Commerce 29, McNeese 28

Week 6 Southland Predictions

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine chances against the spread last year.

The Cowboys and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of nine times last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Cowboys vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M-Commerce 13 37 10 48 14 33.3 McNeese 16.4 36 22 41.5 12.7 32.3

