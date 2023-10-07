Saturday, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALDS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Diamondbacks.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Dubon has gotten a hit in 90 of 126 games this season (71.4%), including 32 multi-hit games (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 126), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has an RBI in 35 of 126 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

