The Missouri Tigers are expected to win their matchup against the LSU Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+5.5) Toss Up (64.5) Missouri 36, LSU 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The LSU Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

The LSU Tigers have posted one win against the spread this season.

LSU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Every LSU Tigers game has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, 6.4 higher than the average total in LSU games this season.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Missouri Tigers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Missouri Tigers are 3-1-0 ATS this year.

Missouri Tigers games have gone over the point total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The average over/under in Missouri games this year is 14.2 less points than the point total of 64.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 44 31 53 20.5 45 34.5 Missouri 32 20.8 29.3 18.7 38 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.