For die-hard Formula 1 fans, the more races you have the opportunity to watch, the better. That's why we've put together the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Saturday, October 7.

Watch Formula 1 and other auto racing action on Fubo!

Formula 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Shootout

Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint

Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo!