Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Sarah T. Reed High School at Metairie Park Country Day School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.