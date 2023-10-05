Which team is going to come out on top on Thursday, October 5, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hilltoppers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-6) Under (60.5) Western Kentucky 37, Louisiana Tech 17

Week 6 CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Bulldogs are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year.

The Bulldogs have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Louisiana Tech this year is three points lower than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hilltoppers a 71.4% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

One Hilltoppers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The point total average for Western Kentucky games this season is 63.8, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 31.6 29.2 41.3 18.7 17 45 Louisiana Tech 27 25.7 36.7 26 17.3 25.3

