CUSA opponents square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 6.5 points. The point total is set at 59.5 for the game.

Western Kentucky is totaling 31.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 55th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 96th, giving up 29.2 points per contest. With 376.3 total yards per game on offense, Louisiana Tech ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 74th, allowing 377.5 total yards per contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -6.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Louisiana Tech Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Bulldogs are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 354.7 yards per game (-47-worst in college football) and giving up 434.0 (-10-worst).

The Bulldogs are scoring 25.0 points per game in their past three games (-11-worst in college football), and giving up 26.0 per game (13th-worst).

In its past three games, Louisiana Tech has thrown for 220.3 yards per game (fourth-worst in the nation), and given up 173.7 through the air (67th).

The Bulldogs are accumulating 134.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-24-worst in college football), and conceding 260.3 per game (-122-worst).

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

Louisiana Tech has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Two of Louisiana Tech's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Louisiana Tech has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Louisiana Tech has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has 756 passing yards, or 126.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Tyre Shelton has rushed for 318 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has totaled 240 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' 368 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 receptions on 45 targets with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has 18 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 331 yards (55.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Maxwell has racked up 113 reciving yards (18.8 ypg) this season.

Deshon Hall leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Myles Heard is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 57 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

Willie Roberts leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 22 tackles and one pass defended.

