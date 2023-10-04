The AL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Minnesota Twins play host to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins will look to clinch a berth in the ALDS when the game begins at 4:38 PM ET on ESPN. Jose Berrios is expected to start for the Blue Jays, while the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (778 total).

The Twins rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 188 home runs.

Fueled by 499 extra-base hits, Toronto ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Blue Jays rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Toronto ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Blue Jays have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Blue Jays are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Toronto has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Toronto pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Blue Jays have a combined WHIP of just 1.251 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 2.74 ERA in 184 2/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Gray has collected 17 quality starts this year.

Gray is trying to secure his 29th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Blue Jays will send Berrios (11-12) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 32 starts this season.

Berrios has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sonny Gray José Berríos

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Yankees W 6-0 Home Chris Bassitt Luke Weaver 9/29/2023 Rays W 11-4 Home Yusei Kikuchi Aaron Civale 9/30/2023 Rays L 7-5 Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Shawn Armstrong 10/1/2023 Rays L 12-8 Home Wes Parsons Jacob Lopez 10/3/2023 Twins L 3-1 Away Kevin Gausman Pablo Lopez 10/4/2023 Twins - Away José Berríos Sonny Gray

