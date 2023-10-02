The soccer schedule on Monday, which includes Inter Women taking on Fiorentina Women's FC in a Women's Italian Serie A Soccer match, is not one to miss.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Inter Women vs Fiorentina Women's FC

  • League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Köln

  • League: Women's Bundesliga Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AC Ajaccio vs SC Bastia

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Gil Vicente vs Casa Pia

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Fulham vs Chelsea FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Universitario de Deportes vs UTC

  • League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: Angel City FC vs Orlando Pride

  • League: NWSL
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

