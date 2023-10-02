Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to wager on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-1.5)

Seahawks (-1.5) Seahawks Moneyline: -125

-125 Giants Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 47

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.