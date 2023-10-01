2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Hae-Ran Ryu is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club through two rounds of play, with a score of -14. Third round action continues in Rogers, Arkansas, watch to see how the tournament plays out.
How to Watch the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
- Start Time: 8:50 AM ET
- Venue: Pinnacle Country Club
- Location: Rogers, Arkansas
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|1st
|-14
|64-64
|Yuna Nishimura
|2nd
|-12
|66-64
|Hannah Green
|2nd
|-12
|65-65
|Jenny Shin
|4th
|-11
|65-66
|Sei-young Kim
|5th
|-10
|69-63
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|2:30 PM ET
|Hannah Green (-12/2nd), Jenny Shin (-11/4th)
|9:30 AM ET
|Chanettee Wannasaen (-3/55th), Leona Maguire (-3/55th)
|2:40 PM ET
|Yuna Nishimura (-12/2nd), Hae-Ran Ryu (-14/1st)
|8:50 AM ET
|Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3/55th)
|2:10 PM ET
|Eun-Hee Ji (-9/6th), Cheyenne Knight (-9/6th)
|11:40 AM ET
|Lauren Stephenson (-5/37th), Hyo Joo Kim (-5/37th)
|11:30 AM ET
|Grace Kim (-5/37th), Melissa Reid (-5/37th)
|12:40 PM ET
|Pernilla Lindberg (-7/18th), Yuka Saso (-7/18th)
|1:00 PM ET
|Maria Fassi (-7/18th), A Lim Kim (-7/18th)
|1:20 PM ET
|Alexis Thompson (-8/11th), Muni He (-7/18th)
