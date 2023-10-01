Division rivals New Orleans (2-1) and Tampa Bay (2-1) will meet in a matchup of NFC South teams on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Saints clash with the Buccaneers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we list below.

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Saints have been winning one time, have been losing one time, and have been tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing three points on average in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers have taken the field for three games this year, and they have led after the first quarter one time and have been losing two times.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have won the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging three points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in one game, and they've lost the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is giving up one points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Saints have been outscored by their opponent in the fourth quarter in all three games this season.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 2.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11.7 points on average in that quarter.

Out of three games this year, the Buccaneers have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Saints vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) and have trailed one time (1-0).

At the completion of the first half, the Buccaneers have led one time (1-0 in those games), have been behind one time (0-1), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In three games this season, the Saints have won the second half one time, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging eight points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 12.7 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game (1-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (1-0), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Rep the Saints or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.