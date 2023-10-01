Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Diamondbacks on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday (at 3:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 161 hits with 36 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 111 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .282/.369/.512 on the season.
- Tucker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 161 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 92 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .261/.363/.432 so far this season.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and two walks.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He's also swiped 53 bases.
- He has a .287/.363/.508 slash line on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|6
|11
|0
