Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) versus the Houston Astros (89-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-5) to the mound, while Zach Davies will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream:

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 60, or 53.6%, of those games.

Houston is 30-23 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 819.

The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule