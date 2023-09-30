Oddsmakers heavily favor the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) when they host the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is favored by 21.5 points. The point total is set at 58.5.

Tulane ranks 72nd in points scored this season (28.5 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 16 points allowed per game. UAB has been sputtering defensively, ranking 13th-worst with 36.3 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, regstering 28 points per contest (75th-ranked).

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -21.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Tulane's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Tulane has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 93.3%.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has thrown for 485 yards (121.3 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 50% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Makhi Hughes has 245 rushing yards on 50 carries with one touchdown.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 26 times for 109 yards (27.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 17 receptions for 345 yards (86.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has hauled in nine receptions totaling 230 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chris Brazzell II has been the target of 18 passes and compiled 11 receptions for 130 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Patrick Jenkins has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 10 tackles.

Tulane's leading tackler, Jesus Machado, has 24 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting six tackles and three passes defended.

