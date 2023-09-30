The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) will meet their AAC-rival, the UAB Blazers (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Blazers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UAB matchup.

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Tulane vs. UAB Betting Trends

Tulane has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

UAB has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Blazers have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210

