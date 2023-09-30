The SE Louisiana Lions (0-4) hit the road to square off against the Tarleton State Texans (3-1) at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

SE Louisiana owns the 93rd-ranked scoring offense this year (18 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst with 39.3 points allowed per game. Tarleton State's offense has been excelling, racking up 429.3 total yards per contest (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 41st by allowing 314.8 total yards per game.

SE Louisiana vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

SE Louisiana vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Tarleton State 318.3 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (14th) 528.3 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.8 (54th) 81.5 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.5 (41st) 236.8 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (19th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has thrown for 560 yards (140 ypg) to lead SE Louisiana, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season.

Harlan Dixon has racked up 157 rushing yards on 40 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 108 yards (27 per game) on 12 catches.

This season, Derrick Graham Jr. has carried the ball 20 times for 81 yards (20.3 per game).

Darius Lewis' team-leading 229 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 22 targets).

Da'Shun Hugley has put together a 128-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on six targets.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis leads Tarleton State with 1,044 yards on 72-of-129 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Derrel Kelley III is his team's leading rusher with 48 carries for 282 yards, or 70.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Kayvon Britten has collected 240 yards (on 51 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson's 288 receiving yards (72 yards per game) are a team high. He has nine catches on 14 targets with five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has recorded 275 receiving yards (68.8 yards per game) on 31 receptions.

Jaden Smith's seven receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 124 yards (31 ypg) and one touchdown.

