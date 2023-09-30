At the moment the New Orleans Saints are 14th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Saints are 14th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), much higher than their computer rankings (23rd).

The Saints' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+4000) compared to the beginning of the season (+4000).

With odds of +4000, the Saints have been given a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

None of the Saints' three games has gone over the point total this season.

The Saints have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Saints are putting up 314.7 yards per game offensively this year (20th in NFL), and they are allowing 288 yards per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints rank 25th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this year.

Saints Impact Players

Chris Olave has 22 catches for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games, Derek Carr has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65.5%.

Rashid Shaheed has nine catches for 152 yards (50.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

On the ground, Tony Jones Jr. has scored two times and gained 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Alontae Taylor has collected 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in three games for the Saints.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

