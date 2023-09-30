Best Bets & Odds for the Memphis vs. Boise State Game – Saturday, September 30
The Memphis Tigers (3-1) and Boise State Broncos (2-2) will battle in a matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. Boise State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Memphis vs. Boise State?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Memphis 31, Boise State 24
- Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Boise State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Broncos have not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Memphis (-3)
- Memphis has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Boise State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
Parlay your bets together on the Memphis vs. Boise State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game once this season.
- There have been two games featuring Boise State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 58.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 64.8 points per game, 6.3 points more than the point total of 58.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Memphis
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.2
|46.5
|55
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|30
|34.5
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Boise State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.8
|58.5
|53
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|31
|31.5
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.