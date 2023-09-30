The McNeese Cowboys (0-4) hit the road for a Southland clash against the Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

It's been a difficult stretch for McNeese, which ranks 19th-worst in total offense (264.0 yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (475.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Nicholls State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 430.3 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, putting up 297.0 total yards per contest (99th-ranked).

McNeese vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

McNeese vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

McNeese Nicholls State 264.0 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.0 (108th) 475.8 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (58th) 124.0 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.7 (113th) 140.0 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.3 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (125th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 533 pass yards for McNeese, completing 49% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 66 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has racked up 221 yards on 50 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Coleby Hamm has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 140 yards (35.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall has hauled in 10 catches for 151 yards (37.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Makhi Paris has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 141 yards so far this campaign.

Jalen Johnson has compiled eight receptions for 66 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per game.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has 646 passing yards, or 215.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim is his team's leading rusher with 44 carries for 168 yards, or 56.0 per game.

Jaylon Spears has run for 77 yards across 19 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Neno Lemay paces his squad with 204 receiving yards on 18 catches with one touchdown.

Tyren Montgomery has put together a 119-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on 13 targets.

Terry Matthews' four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

