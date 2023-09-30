Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 30, when the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers go head to head at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Rebels. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+2.5) Under (67.5) Ole Miss 32, LSU 27

Week 5 SEC Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this year.

LSU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

All three of the Tigers' games have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 12.2 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

Ole Miss is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In Rebels three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for Ole Miss games this year is 7.3 less points than the point total of 67.5 for this outing.

Tigers vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 42.8 25.0 53.0 20.5 41.0 14.0 Ole Miss 42.0 18.5 60.5 15.0 23.5 22.0

