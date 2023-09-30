The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) are double-digit favorites (-11) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1). An over/under of 48.5 is set in the game.

Minnesota ranks 106th in scoring offense (21.3 points per game) and 50th in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game) this year. Louisiana's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 479.5 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 334.5 total yards per game, which ranks 50th.

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -11 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Louisiana has gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Louisiana won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Louisiana has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge leads Louisiana with 508 yards on 39-of-69 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 77 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 33 times for 311 yards, with three touchdowns.

Dre'lyn Washington has racked up 191 yards (on 21 carries) with one touchdown.

Harvey Broussard leads his team with 147 receiving yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has put up a 140-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 14 targets.

Robert Williams has racked up 137 reciving yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Jordan Lawson has four sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 13 tackles.

K.C. Ossai is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 22 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Tyree Skipper leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 15 tackles and two passes defended.

