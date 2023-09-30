The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) will look to upset the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-11) 48.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Minnesota (-11.5) 48.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Louisiana has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread when favored by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

