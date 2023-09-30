Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.
Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games in Louisiana Today
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: BTN
- Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-11)
- Minnesota Moneyline: -450
- Louisiana Moneyline: +340
- Total: 48.5
UAB Blazers vs. Tulane Green Wave
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Tulane (-21.5)
- Tulane Moneyline: -1400
- UAB Moneyline: +800
- Total: 58.5
LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Ole Miss (-2.5)
- Ole Miss Moneyline: -145
- LSU Moneyline: +120
- Total: 67.5
Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Monroe, Georgia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UL Monroe (-13.5)
- UL Monroe Moneyline: -550
- Appalachian State Moneyline: +400
- Total: 50.5
