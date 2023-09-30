The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas is the setting for the Prairie View A&M Panthers' (2-2) matchup against the Grambling Tigers (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

With 459.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FCS, Prairie View A&M has had to lean on its 54th-ranked offense (363.0 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Defensively, Grambling is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 38.0 points per game (17th-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, accumulating 33.5 points per contest (25th-best).

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Grambling Prairie View A&M 402.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.0 (40th) 331.8 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.0 (117th) 182.0 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (33rd) 220.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (72nd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has compiled 874 yards (218.5 yards per game) while completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Chance Williams has run the ball 44 times for 373 yards, with two touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has collected 199 yards (on 46 carries) with four touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has totaled 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 212 (53.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Lyndon Rash has put together a 167-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 17 targets.

Tylon Williams' five targets have resulted in four receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has 703 yards passing for Prairie View A&M, completing 56.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has 299 rushing yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 182 yards on 42 attempts, scoring one time.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s team-leading 204 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 10 targets).

Trejon Spiller has hauled in eight receptions totaling 112 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jahquan Bloomfield has a total of 98 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring one touchdown.

