The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas is the setting for the Prairie View A&M Panthers' (2-2) matchup against the Grambling Tigers (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

With 459.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FCS, Prairie View A&M has had to lean on its 54th-ranked offense (363.0 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Defensively, Grambling is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 38.0 points per game (17th-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, accumulating 33.5 points per contest (25th-best).

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: Cotton Bowl

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Grambling Prairie View A&M
402.8 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.0 (40th)
331.8 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.0 (117th)
182.0 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (33rd)
220.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (72nd)
2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st)
0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

  • Myles Crawley has compiled 874 yards (218.5 yards per game) while completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with one interception this season.
  • Chance Williams has run the ball 44 times for 373 yards, with two touchdowns.
  • Floyd Chalk IV has collected 199 yards (on 46 carries) with four touchdowns.
  • Antonio Jones has totaled 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 212 (53.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.
  • Lyndon Rash has put together a 167-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 17 targets.
  • Tylon Williams' five targets have resulted in four receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

  • Trazon Connley has 703 yards passing for Prairie View A&M, completing 56.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
  • Ahmad Antoine has 299 rushing yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.
  • Caleb Johnson has piled up 182 yards on 42 attempts, scoring one time.
  • Brian Jenkins Jr.'s team-leading 204 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 10 targets).
  • Trejon Spiller has hauled in eight receptions totaling 112 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.
  • Jahquan Bloomfield has a total of 98 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring one touchdown.

