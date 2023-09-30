Astros vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) and the Houston Astros (88-72) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (12-8) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (12-7) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- The Astros have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 59 (53.2%) of those contests.
- This season Houston has won 55 of its 103 games, or 53.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 818 total runs this season.
- The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|L 6-2
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|W 8-3
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Jose Urquidy vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
