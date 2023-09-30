Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) and the Houston Astros (88-72) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (12-8) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (12-7) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 59 (53.2%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won 55 of its 103 games, or 53.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 818 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule