Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 28, UL Monroe 23

Appalachian State 28, UL Monroe 23 Appalachian State has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

UL Monroe has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Warhawks have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UL Monroe (+13.5)



UL Monroe (+13.5) So far this season Appalachian State has two victories against the spread.

In 2023, the Mountaineers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UL Monroe has covered once against the spread this year.

The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Three of Appalachian State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 50 points per game, 0.5 points fewer than the total of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 50 51.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 33 31.5 ATS Record 2-1-1 1-1-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

UL Monroe

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 47 53.5 Implied Total AVG 36.5 28 45 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

