The Las Vegas Aces visit the Dallas Wings in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 3 on tap.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) Over/Under: 175.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 89 Wings 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Wings (+6.5)

Wings (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (175.5)

Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has won four, or 28.6%, of the 14 games it has played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Wings have won two of their 10 games, or 20%, when they're the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

Dallas has beaten the spread 24 times in 43 games.

The Wings' ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or more is 7-4.

Out of Dallas' 43 games so far this year, 26 have gone over the total.

The Wings have had an average of 172.8 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wings Performance Insights

On offense, the Wings are the third-best squad in the league (87.9 points per game). Defensively, they are ninth (84.9 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (38.7 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

The Wings are fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Wings are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

Defensively, the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.2. And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36%.

Dallas takes 29.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 20.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 70.8% of its shots, with 79.2% of its makes coming from there.

