As of now the New Orleans Saints have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Saints considerably higher (14th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (23rd).

Oddsmakers have made the Saints' Super Bowl odds the same now (+4000) compared to the beginning of the season (+4000).

The Saints' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2.4%.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.

None of the Saints' three games has hit the over this season.

The Saints have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Saints are averaging 314.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 10th, surrendering 288 yards per game.

The Saints rank 25th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this year.

Saints Impact Players

Chris Olave has 22 receptions for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games, Derek Carr has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65.5%.

In the passing game, Rashid Shaheed has scored one time, catching nine balls for 152 yards (50.7 per game).

On the ground, Tony Jones Jr. has scored two times and gained 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Alontae Taylor has been doing his part on defense, compiling 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended for the Saints.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

