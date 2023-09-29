Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .279.

In 71.8% of his games this season (89 of 124), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 124), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 61 games this season (49.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .263 AVG .292 .296 OBP .321 .352 SLG .464 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 40/8 1 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings