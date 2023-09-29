Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
A pair of CUSA teams square off when the UTEP Miners (1-4) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners are favored by 1 point. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1)
|52.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-1.5)
|53.5
|-115
|-104
Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- UTEP has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Miners have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
